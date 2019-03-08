Partly Cloudy

Injured swan on the line - Unusual reason for train delays

PUBLISHED: 12:37 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 30 April 2019

A swan has been causing delays on lines from Suffolk and Essex to London today. This is a file photo of a swan. Picture: PA/ Barry Batchelor

A swan has been causing delays on lines from Suffolk and Essex to London today. This is a file photo of a swan. Picture: PA/ Barry Batchelor

An injured swan on the line has caused train delays and cancellations on the main line to London today.

Greater Anglia said the swan was on the track between Ilford and Seven Kings this morning, and the RSPCA helped staff to move it to a place of safety.

“The swan was injured, and made its way on to the track,” a Greater Anglia spokeswoman said.

“We tried to move it, but it went under a stationary train, and we were trying to coax it out. It has now been moved.

“The RSPCA were on the site and are now caring for the swan.”

The incident led to some lines being blocked, and Greater Anglia and Network Rail have apologised via Twitter to passengers affected by the disruption.

All lines have now been reopened, but some trains were still being delayed around noon. However, Greater Anglia said: “Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.”

The 12.02 service from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich was cancelled as a result of the incident, while the 10.38 London Liverpool Street to Colchester train was delayed and was no longer calling at Colchester Town.

Passengers were commenting on the incident via Twitter. Nicholas Klingaman said: “Train delayed due to a swan on the line! That's a new one.”

