Train lines blocked following signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 19:09 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:09 02 March 2020

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Signalling problems are causing disruptions and cancellations to trains travelling through east Suffolk this evening.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said the fault was between the Ipswich and Westerfield stations.

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended and replaced with a bus.

Trains on the east Suffolk line between Ipswich and Lowestoft have also been disrupted.

Disruption is expected until 9pm.

