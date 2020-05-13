E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Passengers continue avoiding buses and trains

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 13 May 2020

Ipswich station has been nearly deserted during the lockdown. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Ipswich station has been nearly deserted during the lockdown. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Despite concerns about crowded buses and trains in London, Suffolk transport operators say they have seen no increase in passenger numbers this week despite efforts by the government to get people back to work.

This pair of oystercatchers has set up home at Ipswich station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThis pair of oystercatchers has set up home at Ipswich station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Train operator Greater Anglia is running a special service for essential workers only, and its trains have been about 5% full since lockdown began. A spokeswoman for the company said there had been no change to that.

She said: “In fact today (Wednesday) we seem to have fewer passengers than ever on our trains. And Liverpool Street Station has been very quiet as well.”

There was concern that coronavirus could start spreading again in the capital after some photographs appeared showing both underground trains and buses travelling with so many passengers that social distancing was impossible.

But on the main line there remains only a small proportion of the normal passengers travelling – although the number of trains being run will increase next week with a new timetable being introduced.

Some Tube trains were too full for social distancing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA WireSome Tube trains were too full for social distancing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

More on the coronavirus crisis

You may also want to watch:

At present Ipswich station is almost deserted apart from a few staff – and the birds, including a pair of oystercatchers, which have built nests on the canopy roof and can be seen by the few people using the footbridge at present.

It is not just the region’s trains that remain largely deserted. Ipswich Buses general manager Steve Bryce said the number of passengers they were carrying remained very low: “I’ve just walked to the bus station at Tower Ramparts and it’s the quietest I’ve ever seen it.

“We think we may see a few more passengers next week as some more businesses start to reopen, but we shall have to see what happens.”

He is also looking ahead to June when some schools may start to open their doors again – details of changes to services are expected to be announced early next week.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has urged people not to “flood back” onto public transport as they return to work.

He said: “We are asking people to be very sensible and not flood back to public transport. Even with all the trains and buses back to running when they are, there will not be enough space. One-in-10 people will be able to travel without overcrowding.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Just horrific’- Animal rights groups condemn ‘senseless’ cat shooting

Animal rights activists and the RSPCA have joined village people in condemning the horrific murder of a beloved pet cat. Photo: Halesworth Police

Passengers continue avoiding buses and trains

Ipswich station has been nearly deserted during the lockdown. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘Very difficult time’: East Anglia’s chief nurse on coronavirus, PPE in hospitals and more

Catherine Morgan, chief nurse for the East of England. Picture: NHS EAST OF ENGLAND

‘It was a downward spiral from there’ - how Town selling Mings to Bournemouth helped end Garbutt’s Everton career

Tyrone Mings' transfer from Ipswich to Bournemouth proved a blow for Luke Garbutt. Picture; ARCHANT/PA

More people head to parks for exercise as lockdown restrictions relaxed

Christchurch Park was visibly busier than at any previous point in the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24