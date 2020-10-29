From little acorns....grow mighty dreams

Ella, Joseph and Lily ready to plant their acorns. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mighty oaks will hopefully be growing from little acorns planted by youngsters in Woodbridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joseph ready to plant his acorn in Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Joseph ready to plant his acorn in Woodbridge. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An acorn planning session was organised by local environmental group Transition Woodbridge on Thursday where youngsters of all ages were encouraged to help the planet.

This year has seen a bumper crop of acorns, known as a mast, which led organiser Carol Steptoe to believe that they could be put to good use locally.

“Transition Woodbridge is all about helping the environment in the local area,” said Mrs Steptoe.

“Seeing so many acorns on the ground I thought we could do something with them.”

Ella with a baby oak tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ella with a baby oak tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

With it being half-term Mrs Steptoe also thought that planting the acorns would be a fun activity for youngsters in the town to take part in.

“With so many events are being cancelled I wanted to do something positive,” said Mrs Steptoe.

“I thought planting acorns is a symbol of hope.”

All the acorns planted during the session will be allowed to grow for two to three years before being taken to Parklands Wood in Ufford.

Transition Woodbridge has been working with Ufford Parish Council, which owns the wood, and the volunteers that maintain the woodland to find space for all the new trees.

You may also want to watch:

“We have permission to plant there in two to three years time when they have grown into little trees,” said Mrs Steptoe.

Contact information was collected from all the families who planted oaks and it is hoped that when the plants are ready the same families can then go out and plant the saplings in the woodland.

“If the children plant them in a local wood, it is accessible,” said Mrs Steptoe.

“Then they can watch them grow and take their children to gather acorns.”

In total 30 acorns were planted by youngsters and their patents during the rainy session on the town’s Market Hill.

It’s hoped these acorns will produce a good amount of healthy oak trees in years to come.

“Considering the weather that number was pretty good,” said Mrs Steptoe.

Many of the trees will now be looked after by the children who planted them with Mrs Steptoe caring for the rest until they are ready to plant.

MORE: Woodbridge Festival launches residency at town’s cinema