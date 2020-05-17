Firefighters free deer trapped between two fences

A muntjac deer which had become trapped between two fences in Colchester was rescued by the fire service. (Stock photo) Picture: MANDY EMERY Archant

A muntjac deer which had become trapped in Colchester was rescued by firefighters.

A fire crew from Colchester was sent to Axial Drive shortly after 12pm yesterday afternoon, after reports a deer had become trapped.

On arrival, crews reported that the muntjac deer was trapped between two fences and worked to free it by 12.44pm.

The deer was then left in the care of the RSPCA.