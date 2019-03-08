Delays of up to 60 minutes as A14 closes
PUBLISHED: 07:14 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 22 August 2019
Archant
Drivers are facing up to 60 minute delays and queues of more than five miles after a vehicle has broken down near Bury St Edmunds.
The A14 westbound between junctions 43 and 38 is currently closed due to overrunning roadworks following a broken down works vehicle.
Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore the normal conditions as soon as possible.
A spokesman said: "Traffic is queuing for approximately 4.5 miles back to J46. Allow an extra 60 minutes for your journey."