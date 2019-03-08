Four car pile-up in busy road near railway station

The crash happened in Fornham Road, under the A14 bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Five fire engines have been called to a four-car crash in Fornham Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.27pm after four vehicles were involved in the incident, near the town's railway station.

Five teams were initially called from stations in Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket, but only the two from Bury St Edmunds were required.

A fire service spokesman said no one at the scene of the incident was trapped inside their vehicles.

Police are also on the scene making sure the site is safe, and ambulances are expected to arrive soon.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at approximately 3.25pm, adding that three of the vehicles will need to be recovered.

However, recovery is unlikely to take place until at least 4.30pm.

Although cars are currently able to pass through the crash site, drivers are being warned of potential delays during rush hour, the police spokesman added.