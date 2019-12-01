These roadworks projects could delay your journey this week

Roadworks projects taking place from Monday onwards - on major roads like the A14, A12 and A120 - could disrupt your journey this week.

Highways England has released a list of the schemes most likely to cause delays for the week beginning Sunday, December 1.

A14 J37 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction J37 Newmarket West. Schedule: From 8pm on December 1 to 6am on December 2.

A14 J43 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction J43 Bury St Edmunds Central. Schedule: From 8pm on December 1 to 6am on December 2.

A14 J42 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction J42 Bury St Edmunds West. Schedule: From 8pm on December 1 to 6am on December 2.

Link road from A14 westbound/A1307 to A428

Location: The A14 westbound. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 2 to December 7.

Also expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 9 to December 14.

A120 eastbound access from A12 near Colchester (east)

Location: The A120 eastbound entry slip from the A12. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 2 to December 7.

A120 westbound access from A133

Location: The A120 westbound entry slip from the A133. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 2 to December 7.

A12 northbound access from A138

Location: The A12 northbound. Schedule: From 9pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

A12 northbound access from A130

Location: The A12 northbound. Schedule: From 9pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

A12 northbound access from A138/A130

Location: The A12 northbound entry slip from the A130. Lane closures: Lane one will be closed. Schedule: From 9pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

A12 southbound access from A138/A130

Location: The A12 southbound entry slip from the A138. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 5am from December 3 to December 5.

