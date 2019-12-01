E-edition Read the EADT online edition
These roadworks projects could delay your journey this week

PUBLISHED: 07:07 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 01 December 2019

Highways England have announced a series of roadworks projects this week on the A14 and A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks projects taking place from Monday onwards - on major roads like the A14, A12 and A120 - could disrupt your journey this week.

Highways England has released a list of the schemes most likely to cause delays for the week beginning Sunday, December 1.

A14 J37 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction J37 Newmarket West. Schedule: From 8pm on December 1 to 6am on December 2.

A14 J43 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction J43 Bury St Edmunds Central. Schedule: From 8pm on December 1 to 6am on December 2.

A14 J42 westbound access

Location: The A14 westbound entry slip at junction J42 Bury St Edmunds West. Schedule: From 8pm on December 1 to 6am on December 2.

Link road from A14 westbound/A1307 to A428

Location: The A14 westbound. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 2 to December 7.

Also expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 9 to December 14.

A120 eastbound access from A12 near Colchester (east)

Location: The A120 eastbound entry slip from the A12. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 2 to December 7.

A120 westbound access from A133

Location: The A120 westbound entry slip from the A133. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from December 2 to December 7.

A12 northbound access from A138

Location: The A12 northbound. Schedule: From 9pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

A12 northbound access from A130

Location: The A12 northbound. Schedule: From 9pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

A12 northbound access from A138/A130

Location: The A12 northbound entry slip from the A130. Lane closures: Lane one will be closed. Schedule: From 9pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

A12 southbound access from A138/A130

Location: The A12 southbound entry slip from the A138. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 9pm and 5am from December 3 to December 5.

- Stay up to date with the latest travel news on our homepage.

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mum and daughter open zero waste refill shop

Mum and daughter Zoe Tipple, 57, left, and Kayleigh Seal, 34, have opened their brand new plastic-free shop Unsealed. Picture: KAYLEIGH SEAL

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

