How does the message change for passengers on East Anglian trains?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 October 2020

The River Stour at Cattawade is now the border between Tier Two and Tier One restrictions - with slight differences for passengers on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The River Stour at Cattawade is now the border between Tier Two and Tier One restrictions - with slight differences for passengers on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Passengers travelling by rail from Ipswich face slightly different advice from the government depending on whether they go south through the tunnel or north towards Norwich, Lowestoft or Cambridge.

The government’s travel advice for Tier One or Tier Two areas in the new Covid-19 system is slightly different – so it is not the same for passengers heading to London and Essex as it is for those staying in Suffolk or heading to Norfolk or Cambridgeshire.

There is no prohibition on rail travel as there was during the spring and early summer lockdown when the government said public transport was for essential use only – getting to work or vital engagements like medical appointments.

MORE: Travel restrictions eased by government

However passengers travelling into a “high-risk” Tier Two area are advised to consider whether their journey really is necessary and to try to ensure they travel at a low-demand time of the day to try to avoid coming into contact with other people as much as possible.

Greater Anglia has issued advice for passengers travelling around the region – and is advising them to use their “less busy trains” page on the website that will show which trains are likely to be less full.

For journeys wholly within Tier One areas – from Suffolk to Norfolk or Cambridgeshire – the advice remains as it has been since the travel ban was lifted in July.

Passengers are advised to take care when travelling by public transport – and anyone on a train or at a station has to wear a face covering at all times unless they have a medical exemption.

But there is no restriction on anyone using a train so long as the rules are observed. Those who are exempt from wearing a face covering can get a leaflet explaining their exemption from a government website that can be printed out or downloaded to a smartphone.

The government does advise passengers to try to observe social distancing rules – and that has not been too difficult on most trains as services are currently running at about 35% of pre-lockdown capacity.

MORE: Rail chiefs insist rail travel is safe

Train companies, including Greater Anglia, have introduced new cleaning regimes which they apply to all carriages whichever Tier they are operating in – and are hoping their efforts will continue to make passengers feel confident to return to the tracks.

