Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Traveller camp appears in Colchester field

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 April 2019

Squirrels Field is north of Highwoods Country Park, in the Mile End ward of Colchester Picture: JOANNA LYNNE

Squirrels Field is north of Highwoods Country Park, in the Mile End ward of Colchester Picture: JOANNA LYNNE

JOANNA LYNNE

A group of travellers has moved onto a plot of land in Colchester.

The group and their caravans were first spotted on Squirrels Field in Highwoods, Colchester, near the Gymnast Centre, on Sunday, April 14.

Essex police are investigating reports of damage being caused to the site, which is owned by Colchester Borough Council, and confirmed that they were working with Essex County Council with regard to the matter.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment of 6-7 caravans which set up on land owned by Colchester Borough Council at Squirrels Field, Mill Road, on April 14, 2019, and both the police and the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit (ECTU) have been informed.

“ECTU will visit the site to carry out initial welfare checks. If there are no immediate welfare or health concerns, such as pregnancy or illness requiring medical supervision, the travellers will be asked to leave the site.

“If the travellers do not leave the site, we will need to go through the courts to ensure their removal. If we have to apply for a court order, the procedure will take between 7-10 days.”

ECTU is a partnership operation between 11 authorities in Essex, the county council, police, firefighters, education and public health representatives.

The unit supports communities in the county through many schemes, one of which is the effective management of unauthorised encampments - treated as trespass - on all partner land.

This support and information is for both the settled community and travellers.

Councillor Martin Goss, who represents the Mile End ward took to Twitter, saying: “We are aware of the traveller incursion on Squirrels Field - it has been reported to the appropriate authorities.”

Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of an unauthorised encampment in the Mile End area of Colchester at around 8.20pm on Sunday, April 14.

“Officers will be visiting the site to assess the situation today.”

The appearance of caravans in Essex follows the arrival of a group of travellers at the Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich on Friday, April 12.

A dozen caravans have camped at the car park, close to the A14. Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Constabulary are working together to move the travellers on.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Petition launched to keep under-threat children’s centres

A campaign to save under threat children's centres was launched outside Hillside. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rugby round-up: Big wins for Bury and Colchester

Mark Kohler was on the scoresheet for Bury in their big win. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE

The rising cost of beach huts with sea views

These three new beach huts at The Dip, Felixstowe have been snapped up, Picture: STEVE SCOTT

Traveller camp appears in Colchester field

Squirrels Field is north of Highwoods Country Park, in the Mile End ward of Colchester Picture: JOANNA LYNNE

‘He made me the person I am today’: Holbrook Academy remembers Simon Letman

Dr Simon Letman has been described as a legendary figure Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists