E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plan for permanent traveller site is rejected

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2020

The site off Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The site off Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A plan to convert a plot of land in the heart of the Suffolk countryside used for keeping horses into a permanent traveller site has been rejected by planners.

The application for the site at Monks Eleigh, Bildeston, was made by landowner David Penfold to Babergh District Council.

Mr Penfold wanted planning permission to convert it into a pitch for one mobile home, two caravans and a day house containing a kitchen, bathroom, utility room and dining area for him and his family.

But the council received a host of objections from residents in Monks Eleigh and the local parish councils, who said the plans for the site, off Highlands Road, were not suitable.

In an application statement to the council Mr Penfold's agents said the scheme was consistent with planning guidelines and met a need for Gypsy and traveller pitches in the area.

You may also want to watch:

But the council said this was not the case as the scheme did not meet requirements under the National Planning Policy Framework to form a sustainable development.

The report also said the site was in a Special Landscape Area, and the application would also affect the setting of nearby Wagger Farm, a Grade II listed farmhouse, through the mobile homes and caravans.

"It is considered that the application would also fail to maintain or enhance the qualities of the Special Landscape Area as a consequence of introducing alien 'built' features/structures, human activity and associated domestic paraphernalia into the landscape," it said.

Heritage expert Dr Jonathan Duck said in a report to the council that although the harm was considered low, the proposed development would involve the introduction of "alien features" into the countryside in close proximity to Wagger Farm.

"The hard, shiny forms of the mobile home and caravans will detract from the tranquillity and rural character of the place, which are aspects of the setting of Waggers Farmhouse," he said.

The objectors also included the former owners of the land, Strutt & Parker Farms Ltd, who wrote to the council to say that when the land was sold in 2007 a restrictive covenant was placed on the site preventing any form of residential development on it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 CLOSED as police, fire and ambulance crews respond to crash

The A140 is blocked in both directions following a crash between a van and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man found dead inside car in Needham Market

Suffolk police has confirmed a man has been found dead inside a car in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

In pictures: Suffolk’s first sighting of snow this winter

Clara Arrowsmith, 9 months, having her first taste of snow in Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds Picture: TAZ CLARKE

July trial for three teens accused of murdering man outside takeaway

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An angry sea, a stormy cup tie and a seething manager – Travels with Town at Blackpool

Owen Garvan, centre, is congratulated by Damien Delaney after scoring the winner at Blackpool, in the FA Cup 10 years ago. Picture: PHIL HEYWOOD
Drive 24