Travellers pitch up in leisure centre car park

The middle car park at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury is currently out of use after travellers pitched up Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Part of a leisure centre car park in Sudbury is currently not in use after travellers pitched up over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Please be advised that due to an illegal encampment the middle part of the @kingfisherlc car park is not in use.



Nearby parking can be found at the Train Station, Roys and in the town. @Communitywarden & @PoliceSudbury are conducting regular patrols. pic.twitter.com/ErOawCwqkN — Sudbury, Suffolk (@TownOfSudbury) 4 March 2019

A total of 12 caravans arrived at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in the town on Saturday around 6.20pm, and the middle section of the car park is currently out of use.

A spokesman for Sudbury Town Council said a traveller liaision officer visited the Station Road site yesterday to conduct a welfare assessment.

The spokesman added that the town council is working with the police, Babergh District Council, who own the land, and other partner agencies to remove the illegal encampment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police are aware of a traveller encampment in the Station Road area of Sudbury and we are currently working with the landowner, local council and partner agencies under agreed protocols around unauthorised encampments.

“Police have visited the site and will continue to monitor the situation.”