Travellers pitch up on land near town youth club

PUBLISHED: 10:57 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 15 July 2019

Travellers have arrived on the Moreton Hall Community Centre field in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Travellers have arrived on the Moreton Hall Community Centre field in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Travellers pitched up on land near a Bury St Edmunds youth club last night.

Police received reports of the four caravan encampment around 8.30pm on the Moreton Hall Community Centre field off Symonds Road.

Residents on the estate took to social media to inform others of the illegal encampment.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "We are aware of a traveller encampment near to Moreton Hall Youth Club in Bury St Edmunds.

"Local officers are working closely with partner agencies, under agreed protocols around unauthorised encampments."

