Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre

Published: 12:34 PM September 8, 2021

Travellers have been seen pitching up in the car park of a leisure centre in Stowmarket.

Caravans have been spotted outside Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Gainsborough Road, near Stowmarket High School.

The travellers' presence comes a day after a number of caravans were also spotted in the car park of David Lloyd Leisure in Ransomes inustrial estate in Ipswich.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We are aware of a traveller encampment at in the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

"Local officers are working closely with partner agencies and are making visits to the site and monitoring the situation."