Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre
Published: 12:34 PM September 8, 2021
Travellers have been seen pitching up in the car park of a leisure centre in Stowmarket.
Caravans have been spotted outside Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Gainsborough Road, near Stowmarket High School.
The travellers' presence comes a day after a number of caravans were also spotted in the car park of David Lloyd Leisure in Ransomes inustrial estate in Ipswich.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We are aware of a traveller encampment at in the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.
"Local officers are working closely with partner agencies and are making visits to the site and monitoring the situation."