Travellers pitch up outside leisure centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:34 PM September 8, 2021   
Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

Travellers have been seen pitching up in the car park of Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

Travellers have been seen pitching up in the car park of a leisure centre in Stowmarket.

Caravans have been spotted outside Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Gainsborough Road, near Stowmarket High School.

The travellers' presence comes a day after a number of caravans were also spotted in the car park of David Lloyd Leisure in Ransomes inustrial estate in Ipswich.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "We are aware of a traveller encampment at in the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket.

"Local officers are working closely with partner agencies and are making visits to the site and monitoring the situation."

Suffolk Live
Stowmarket News

