Travellers move off playing fields after police intervention

An unauthorised campsite was set up on the George Lambton playing fields Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Travellers encamped on playing fields in Newmarket have moved on, police have said.

We are aware of an unauthorised travellers encampment on the George Lambton playing fields. We have visited and given codes of conduct advice, additionally we are in communication with our partners to plan for the coming days. #SNT #1581 pic.twitter.com/Or1EeevYZH — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) May 6, 2020

The unauthorised campsite was set up on the George Lambton playing fields last week.

Police confirmed on Thursday, May 7 that they had visited the site and provided code of conduct advice to those there.

Mildenhall police said on Twitter that officers were “in communication with our partners to plan for the coming days.”

And now, officers have posted on Twitter: “I can confirm the encampment has now moved on following the intervention of police and partners.

“Thanks to the community for their patience and understanding.”