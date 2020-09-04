E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Travellers take over Sudbury lorry park

PUBLISHED: 12:38 04 September 2020

Travellers have pitched up on the lorry park near The Kingfisher car park in Sudbury town centre (stock photo). Picture: ARCHANT

A group of five caravans and eight associated vehicles have parked up in a car park in Sudbury town centre.

Bradley Smith, community warden supervisor for Sudbury Town Council, said the encampment arrived in Station Road Lorry Park at 2.35pm yesterday.

He said: “There are five caravans and eight associated vehicle at the site.

“The area is very clean and tidy and they appear to be abiding by what we have told them so far.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma, Traveller Service team was notified by the council and a welfare assessment was carried out.

Suffolk police was also in attendance yesterday afternoon to carry out these checks.

The information taken from the welfare assessment will then be shared with the key partners for the area and a ‘key conference’ will be held to discuss how the encampment should be dealt with.

They will then decide whether the encampment should be tolerated or evicted from the site.

