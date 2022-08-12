Travellers move on from popular park in east Suffolk town

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh - Credit: Contributed

Travellers have moved on from a popular park in east Suffolk.

An encampment was reported to East Suffolk Council at King's Field in Aldeburgh on Wednesday.

At the time, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "I can confirm that we have received reports of an encampment at King’s Field, Aldeburgh.

"We will be notifying the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Service.

"This is not ESC land, so we will advise the landowners and monitor actions."

However, it was confirmed on Friday morning that the travellers had left King's Field.

The spokesman said: "I have received confirmation that this site was vacated yesterday afternoon".

Another encampment was reported to have been set up at Friday Street near Saxmundham earlier in the week however, on Wednesday afternoon, an East Suffolk Council spokesman said the travellers were understood to have moved on.

Also this week, travellers set up an "unauthorised" encampment in Normanston Park in Lowestoft by the Suffolk coast.

The arrival also comes after several caravans were spotted in Chantry Park in Ipswich last week.