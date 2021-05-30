Published: 11:42 AM May 30, 2021

Travellers have moved into a car park in Stowmarket, opposite the town's Asda store.

A local resident said he understood the caravans had arrived in the town-centre car park early on Friday.

The car park, on Iliffe Way, is operated by Mid Suffolk Council and is used by long-stay visitors to the Museum of East Anglian Life.

Travellers in the car park opposite Asda in Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

It is a pay and display car park and also has a recycling centre for bottles, cans and paper.

A spokesman for Asda in Stowmarket said the store had contacted the council about the travellers and they had also made Asda's head office aware of the situation.

Travellers previously moved on to the same piece of land during July 2015.

Mid Suffolk Council has been contacted for comment.



