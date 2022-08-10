Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh - Credit: Contributed

Travellers have pitched up in an east Suffolk town this week.

The encampment reported to East Suffolk Council at King's Field in Aldeburgh today, August 10.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "I can confirm that we have received reports of an encampment at King’s Field, Aldeburgh.

"We will be notifying the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Service.

"This is not ESC land, so we will advise the landowners and monitor actions."

Another encampment was reported to have been set up at Friday Street near Saxmundham however, on Wednesday afternoon an East Suffolk Council spokesman said the travellers were understood to have moved on.

Earlier this week, travellers set up an "unauthorised" encampment in Normanston Park in Lowestoft by the Suffolk coast.

The arrival also comes after several caravans were spotted in Chantry Park in Ipswich last week.