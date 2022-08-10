News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:36 PM August 10, 2022
Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh - Credit: Contributed

Travellers have pitched up in an east Suffolk town this week.

The encampment reported to East Suffolk Council at King's Field in Aldeburgh today, August 10.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "I can confirm that we have received reports of an encampment at King’s Field, Aldeburgh.

"We will be notifying the Norfolk and Suffolk Gypsy, Roma and Traveller Service.

"This is not ESC land, so we will advise the landowners and monitor actions."

Another encampment was reported to have been set up at Friday Street near Saxmundham however, on Wednesday afternoon an East Suffolk Council spokesman said the travellers were understood to have moved on.

Earlier this week, travellers set up an "unauthorised" encampment in Normanston Park in Lowestoft by the Suffolk coast.

The arrival also comes after several caravans were spotted in Chantry Park in Ipswich last week.

Suffolk Live News
Aldeburgh News
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

The fight happened outside the Never Say Die pub in Jaywick

Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
School children

Education News

85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk

Dolly Carter

person
Colchester United's Luke Chambers during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn,

Football | Match Coverage

'Ipswich will be my club for the rest of my days' - Chambers on Town return

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Cliff Richard photo in front of theatre cast

Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon