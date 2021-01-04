Published: 5:07 PM January 4, 2021

Keys to an Aston Martin, a 5ft wedding cake and angel wings set were found in Travelodge rooms in Suffolk in 2020

Keys to an Aston Martin, a 5ft wedding cake, angel wings and an expensive dinner set were just some of the items found in Travelodge rooms in Suffolk last year.

The bizarre discoveries were found by staff at the town's four hotels during 2020.

From antiques to Halloween face masks, the hotel chain's 34 branches across Suffolk and Essex seem to provide an unusual treasure trove for unsuspecting staff.

In Ipswich, those finds included a rocking chair, keys to an Aston Martin, a Louis Vuitton suitcase full of conkers, a 5ft unicorn and a fitness bench with a set of weights.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 563 UK hotels, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

You may also want to watch:

"This year’s audit for our four Ipswich Travelodge hotels includes keys to an Aston Martin, a 5ft wedding cake, angel wings and an expensive dinner set.

“Interestingly, as we kept some of our hotels open during both lockdowns to support local communities and provide accommodation for key workers, local authorities and for businesses that could travel for work we have seen a rise in items being left behind by medical professionals.

"This includes a stethoscope, scrubs, crocs and a nurse’s personal diary documenting their experience of working through the pandemic plus lots of personalised face masks."

Staff at the Chelmsford Travelodge went the extra mile to reunite a customer with one of their beloved items last year.

The customer, who was a nurse, was reunited with her precious diary that documented her professional career throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to date.

The staff at the Essex Travelodge managed to return the diary to the nurse after realising the customer's mistake.