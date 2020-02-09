Video

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A tree has fallen down and blocked a major road leading into Ipswich.

Suffolk police are at the A1214 Main Road in Kesgrave, near the Bell Inn and the junction for the Tesco supermarket.

The tree is covering half of the road, but cars are still able to pass through.

Witnesses reported seeing police cutting the tree with chainsaws to remove it from the road.

Strong winds from Storm Ciara have been battering Suffolk throughout Sunday morning, with speeds of up to 70mph expected in the afternoon.

Another tree fell down on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds earlier on Sunday.