Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:52 09 February 2020

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A tree has fallen down and blocked a major road leading into Ipswich.

Storm Ciara brought down a large tree on the main road in Kesgrave Picture: DANNY HEWITTStorm Ciara brought down a large tree on the main road in Kesgrave Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Suffolk police are at the A1214 Main Road in Kesgrave, near the Bell Inn and the junction for the Tesco supermarket.

The tree is covering half of the road, but cars are still able to pass through.

Witnesses reported seeing police cutting the tree with chainsaws to remove it from the road.

Strong winds from Storm Ciara have been battering Suffolk throughout Sunday morning, with speeds of up to 70mph expected in the afternoon.

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another tree fell down on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds earlier on Sunday.

