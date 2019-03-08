Person in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following collision

A road in west Suffolk remains closed this evening after a collision between a car and a tree.

Police were called to the B1112 at Eriswell shortly before 8pm on Friday evening after a car - a silver Toyota saloon - collided with a tree.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that one person had been taken to hospital with injuries that were believed to be potentially life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene with three appliances from Mildenhall, Brandon and Newmarket mobilised to the scene.

The road remains closed while recovery work is carried out.