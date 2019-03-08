E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Person in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following collision

PUBLISHED: 23:39 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 23:39 25 October 2019

One person is in hospital following a collision with a tree in Eriswell Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

One person is in hospital following a collision with a tree in Eriswell Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

A road in west Suffolk remains closed this evening after a collision between a car and a tree.

Police were called to the B1112 at Eriswell shortly before 8pm on Friday evening after a car - a silver Toyota saloon - collided with a tree.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that one person had been taken to hospital with injuries that were believed to be potentially life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene with three appliances from Mildenhall, Brandon and Newmarket mobilised to the scene.

The road remains closed while recovery work is carried out.

