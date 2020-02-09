Police briefly close major road to recover fallen tree
PUBLISHED: 09:37 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 09 February 2020
A major road in Suffolk has reopened after a fallen down tree was recovered amid strong winds.
Suffolk police were at the A143, which connects Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth, while the tree was removed from the road.
The incident follows a number of felled trees on Sunday morning in the county - including one which blocked a busy road into Ipswich from Kesgrave.