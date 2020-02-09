Police briefly close major road to recover fallen tree

Police from Bury St Edmunds tweeted about a fallen tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A major road in Suffolk has reopened after a fallen down tree was recovered amid strong winds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were at the A143, which connects Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth, while the tree was removed from the road.

The incident follows a number of felled trees on Sunday morning in the county - including one which blocked a busy road into Ipswich from Kesgrave.