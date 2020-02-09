Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car
PUBLISHED: 11:50 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 09 February 2020
Archant
One driver made a very lucky escape from his car in Suffolk on Sunday after a tree fell down and crushed his vehicle.
Suffolk police posted the dramatic image of the car, a Fiat, which was wrecked under the weight of the tree near Bury St Edmunds.
Fortunately, the police confirmed the driver was mostly unharmed as he managed to duck as the tree began to fall.
He was left with only a few "scratches" as a result of the incident.
Ambulance and fire crews also attended as the wrecked car awaits recovery.
