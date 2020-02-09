E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

PUBLISHED: 11:50 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 09 February 2020

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

One driver made a very lucky escape from his car in Suffolk on Sunday after a tree fell down and crushed his vehicle.

Suffolk police posted the dramatic image of the car, a Fiat, which was wrecked under the weight of the tree near Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

Fortunately, the police confirmed the driver was mostly unharmed as he managed to duck as the tree began to fall.

He was left with only a few "scratches" as a result of the incident.

Ambulance and fire crews also attended as the wrecked car awaits recovery.

MORE: Huge tree blocks major road into Ipswich

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It’s a hard one to take’ – Stowmarket boss Andrews after FA Vase exit at Wroxham

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch is surrounded by Wroxham opponents during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Trafford Park. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Storm Ciara: Flying debris on A14 as cars caught speeding over 80mph

The A14 at Woolpit has seen speeding drivers - and flying debris. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Storm Ciara: A142 ‘completely blocked by very large tree’

The A142 near Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Alert driver escapes wreckage as tree destroys car

The car was destroyed by a tree near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24