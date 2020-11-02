Rapist who imprisoned woman bids for Suffolk visiting ban to be lifted

Trevor Robertson, who imprisoned and raped a woman at his home, has appealed for his ban on visiting Suffolk to be lifted. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A man who held a woman prisoner in his Suffolk home and raped her has had his bid to have a ban on him visiting the county lifted adjourned.

Trevor Robertson was jailed for 10 years in 2013 after being convicted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court of falsely imprisoning the woman, making a threat to kill her and two offences of rape.

In 2017, following his release from prison, a judge varied a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim to include a ban on him visiting Suffolk.

On Monday (November 2), 60-year-old Robertson, who now lives in Felmores, Basildon, returned to the court to apply to have the ban on him visiting Suffolk to be lifted to allow him to visit his sick mother who lives in Stowmarket.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, opposed the application and the hearing was adjourned to allow Robertson to get medical evidence about his mother’s health and to instruct a lawyer.

Mr Brown said the order banning Robertson from visiting Suffolk was designed to allow the victim of the offences to get on with her life, without worrying about seeing the defendant.

During his trial, the court heard that Robertson, who now goes by the name of Rising, had lured the woman to his home at Combs, near Stowmarket, on the pretext of taking her to the theatre.

When she got there, he tied her hands to the posts of his bed and held a large hunting knife to her throat.

During her ordeal, Robertson threatened to kill her and also threatened to inject her with a syringe of clear liquid - which he claimed was a date-rape drug that would paralyse her if she did not co-operate.

He also told the woman he was going to make her watch him kill himself and had raped her.

The woman was so scared that she was sick twice and had eventually managed to escape after saying she needed to use the bathroom.

Jailing him in July 2013, Recorder Anesta Weekes said she had no doubt his victim would be mentally scarred for life by her “truly appalling ordeal”.