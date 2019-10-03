E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bouncer accused of causing ABH requests crown court trial

03 October, 2019 - 11:30
Gary Sullivan will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 29 following the alleged incident at Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A former Stowmarket nightclub bouncer accused of causing actual bodily harm has requested a crown court trial.

Gary Sullivan, 34, of Sheering Mill Lane, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man following an incident at Carbon nightclub on July 30, 2017.

It is alleged a man sustained injuries to his arm after being removed from the Station Road East club by Mr Sullivan while he was working as security at the venue.

Mr Sullivan was informed by magistrates that his case could either be heard at Suffolk Magistrates' Court or at Ipswich Crown Court as it is an either way offence.

Mr Sullivan requested the case be heard at crown court and he will appear on October 29.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his crown court appearance later this month.

