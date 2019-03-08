E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trial of tractor driver accused of causing A14 death crash set for next year

PUBLISHED: 13:10 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 13 September 2019

Mick Rayner, who died in an accident on the A14, neat the Orwell Bridge. Picture: Suffolk Police

Mick Rayner, who died in an accident on the A14, neat the Orwell Bridge. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

The trial of a Suffolk tractor driver accused of causing the death of a 67-year-old man by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A14 has been given a provisional date in February next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 13) was 25-year-old Christopher Duerden, of Bridge Street, Bungay, who is accused of causing the death of Mick Rayner by dangerous driving nearly two years ago.

No plea was taken from the defendant at Friday's hearing and a further hearing will take place on November 1. A provisional trial date was given as February 10.

Police were called around 6.45am on Friday, October 20, 2017, to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 close to the Orwell Bridge, before the Nacton junction.

A Nissan Cabstar van, driven by Mr Rayner, had stopped on the carriageway and he was out of the vehicle when both he and the van were struck by a JCB Fastrac tractor and agricultural trailer driven by Duerden.

Mr Rayner died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in his vehicle was not injured.

