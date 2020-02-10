E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trial date set for man accused of drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:40 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 10 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man accused of drug offences in Leiston will take place in June.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday February 10 was Alexander Rozmus, 39, of no fixed address.

He pleaded not guilty to possessing heroin on January 12 with intent to supply and two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between December 17 last year and January 13 this year.

His trial which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing June 8.

Rozmus was remanded in custody.

Officers stopped and searched Rozmus in Cross Street, Leiston on January 12.

He was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.

