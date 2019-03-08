Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Policeman accused of sex attack is 'someone to look up to' says colleague

PUBLISHED: 18:30 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 01 August 2019

An Essex policeman accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bar during a night out in Chelmsford has been described as "professional and someone to look up to" by a colleague.

PC Anthony Oliver told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that 25-year-old Stuart Chaplin was a credit to the police force, made good decisions and knew how to conduct himself.

Chaplin, of Witham has denied two offences of sexually assaulting a woman by touching her bottom twice while she was in the Walkabout bar in Chelmsford in May last year.

Giving evidence Chaplin told the court he had been out with a group of other officers on a colleague's leaving do on the night in question and had been drunk.

He accepted "playfully slapping" the alleged victim on the bottom when she bent down to get a lighter out of her handbag in the smoking area at Walkabout.

He said there had been "playful banter" in the group of people he was talking to in the smoking area and he denied there was any sexual overtone to what he did.

He denied squeezing the woman's bottom later in the evening in the bar and said: "It's not something I would do."

Giving evidence the woman said she had been in the smoking area and had bent down to get something out of her handbag when she felt an impact to her bottom and initially thought she had been kicked. Later the same evening she claimed that Chaplin had cupped her bottom with his hand and squeezed it.

Cross-examined by Richard Conley for Chaplin she denied that any contact by Chaplin with her was "innocent and friendly" and that she had either embellished or made up what happened.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, told the court that Chaplin was captured on CCTV smacking the woman's bottom as she bent down to get something out of her handbag.

When she turned round she allegedly saw Chaplin "laughing and smirking".

Later in the evening she was getting ready to leave the bar when Chaplin allegedly grabbed her bottom and squeezed hard.

Cross-examined by Mr Hughes, Chaplin said he had been drunk on the night in question but denied that alcohol had affected his behaviour.

"I believe I can control my actions when I'm drunk," he said.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We haven’t given up’ - Campaign to save pub caught in international property web will continue

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Pair of earphones at the ready for the Pirelli – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Bersant Celina celebrates without his shirt after scoring a dramatic late winner at Burton Albion, on Town's last visit to the Pirelli Stadium. Picture: PAGEPIX

A12 re-opens following collision at Colchester

Part of the A12 is closed this evening after a collision Picture: GREGG BROWN

Policeman accused of sex attack is ‘someone to look up to’ says colleague

How is Boris Johnson doing so far? I’d give him a B+

Prime minister Boris Johnson is doing well so far, says Iain Dale. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists