Snape Maltings concert to go ahead with some programme changes

person

Staff Writer

Published: 11:23 AM September 13, 2022
Snape Maltings

Snape Maltings - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long in the planning and preparation, Trianon Music Group’s concert scheduled for Saturday (September 17) at Snape Maltings will go ahead as planned.

The programme has been advertised as the Trianon Last Night of the Proms, but the musical content has been reviewed and a few changes have been made to the programme that involves about 150 musicians.

Organisers said the musical changes will provide a more reflective programme as befits the period of national mourning.

Busking before the concert by members of the group will also take place. This is in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Trianon's members include those from mainland Europe including Estonia and Ukraine with families living in tension points as well as war zones. They will be taking part on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale from the Trianon Ticketline (01394 283170 or 07876 787029) or Snape Maltings Box office (01728 687110).

Snape Maltings
Aldeburgh News

