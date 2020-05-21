Family pay tribute to landlord with ‘heart of gold’ who was found dead in pub
PUBLISHED: 13:51 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 21 May 2020
The family of an Essex pub landlord have paid tribute to their ‘father, son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law’ after he was found dead at his pub last weekend.
Scott Gilhooly, the landlord of the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, died on the morning of Sunday May 17 and a post-mortem investigation found he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck.
The 44-year-old’s family described him as having a “heart of gold” and said: “Scott was many things to so many people, he was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and brother in law.
“Scott was very community spirited, headstrong and loyal.
“He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour.
“He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising.
“Scott will leave an enormous void in all our lives.”
Lawrence Bourke, 23, of Lister Road, Braintree, has been charged with murder and a provisional trial date has been set for November 2.
Essex Police said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and anyone who has information that could assist with our inquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk
“Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them.”
