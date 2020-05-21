E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family pay tribute to landlord with ‘heart of gold’ who was found dead in pub

PUBLISHED: 13:51 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 21 May 2020

Scott Gilhooly was found dead at his pub the Swiss Bell in Braintree on Sunday May 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Scott Gilhooly was found dead at his pub the Swiss Bell in Braintree on Sunday May 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

The family of an Essex pub landlord have paid tribute to their ‘father, son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law’ after he was found dead at his pub last weekend.

Scott Gilhooly, the landlord of the Swiss Bell pub in Braintree, died on the morning of Sunday May 17 and a post-mortem investigation found he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and neck.

The 44-year-old’s family described him as having a “heart of gold” and said: “Scott was many things to so many people, he was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and brother in law.

“Scott was very community spirited, headstrong and loyal.

“He made light of everything, made us laugh daily and had a very unique sense of humour.

“He was beloved by the surrounding community, through his charity work and fundraising.

“Scott will leave an enormous void in all our lives.”

Lawrence Bourke, 23, of Lister Road, Braintree, has been charged with murder and a provisional trial date has been set for November 2.

Essex Police said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and anyone who has information that could assist with our inquiries is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

“Officers have also been carrying out patrols in the area and anyone with information is also urged to speak to them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drugs and weapons seized in three-week crackdown operation

The operation's principal focus was answering the concerns of people living in the Minden Road and Cavendish Way (pictured) area Picture: GOOGLE

Family pay tribute to landlord with ‘heart of gold’ who was found dead in pub

Scott Gilhooly was found dead at his pub the Swiss Bell in Braintree on Sunday May 17. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

This butcher is delivering foodie essentials across Norfolk and Suffolk

Chris Cleveley in front of one of Cleveleys home delivery vans Picture: Reece Cleveley

Days Gone By - Did you take part in Ipswich and Felixstowe raft races?

Ipswich Port Raft Race in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

EFL ‘rule out’ expanded League One play-offs and confirm season will be ended if 12 clubs vote for it

The EFL have issued a statement. Picture: PA
Drive 24