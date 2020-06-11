Tributes paid to ‘much loved’ grandfather Ron who died after road accident

Robert Elliott died 10 days after being hit by a car on his bicycle in Holland-on-Sea. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Tributes have been paid to a 72-year-old man who died 10 days after a collision between his bike and a car in Holland-on-Sea.

Robert Elliott, known to his family and friends as Ron, was taken to hospital after the collision with a silver Ford Focus Ghia in Kings Avenue at the junction with Salisbury Road on Wednesday, May 13.

His family have expressed their sorrow following the accident and in a statement said: “The family and friends of Ron are devastated by his sudden loss.

“He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.

“Words will never be able to express how deeply he will be missed.”

Essex Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and the driver of the Ford Focus, a 21-year-old man from Frinton, has continued to assist them with inquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who has relevant dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit here or 01245 240 590 quoting incident number 641 of May 13.