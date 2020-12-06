Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Adrian adored his niece Katelyn and nephew Donnie, children of his sister Julia, and said they were his world.

The family of a fitness enthusiast, who struggled with depression, are devastated after he took his own life during lockdown.

L/R: Adrian with his sister Julia, cousin Joseph, Tom and nephew Donnie.

Adrian White, known to many as Aidy or Ada, died on Thursday, November 26, after suffering from poor mental health when gyms closed during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old, who lived in Mistley, was dedicated to his training and well known for his friendly attitude and infectious laugh as a member at Live Fit Gym in Manningtree.

The training had an overall positive effect on his wellbeing, so he was frustrated by the government decision to close all gyms in March.

Sadly, he lost his mother Caroline to suicide at a young age and was supported by dad Alan and sister Julia, who he adored.

Adrian was devoted to the gym and it massively improved his wellbeing.

“His niece Katelyn and nephew Donnie were his world,” aunt Joyce Millar said.

“But he really struggled with depression throughout his life.

“Julia was his best friend and he promised her he’d never leave – she’s just heartbroken now.

“He was the life and soul of the party, such a character, but he was desperate for the gyms to reopen and kept posting on Facebook saying ‘come on Boris open them up’.”

Adrian with his cousin Joseph.

Adrian had attempted to take his life several times this year and received hospital treatment, however follow up care became difficult as face to face appointments were restricted.

He had been on medication from an early age to help his mental health, which had begun to deteriorate when his mother died.

He became frustrated when pubs were reopened before gyms in summer and struggled to find work on the railways, leaving him confined to the house more often.

Aunt Joyce added: “He couldn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel anymore and it’s so, so sad.

“So many men are dying this way and I am begging any men out there, please find someone to talk to because you’re not on your own.

“We are all devastated and I think the system needs a shake up.

“He might still have ended his life even with better support but we have to do more.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Adrian’s family to help with the cost of funeral arrangements.

So far it has raised over £1,400 of the £5,000 target.

His funeral will be taking place in Colchester on Friday, December 18, and his ashes will be placed alongside his mother’s.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.