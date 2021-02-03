Loving father with 'infectious smile' never gave a bad first impression
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
The family of a Haverhill man who died at the scene of a car crash in Cambridge yesterday have paid tribute to the "loving father".
Vasile Chiorean, known to many as Cristian, died on Tuesday, February 2, in a collision with a lorry on the A505 at Melbourn in Cambridgeshire at around 3.45am.
The 48-year-old lived in Old Rope Walk in Haverhill and has been described as a "loving father, husband and son" with an "infectious smile and laugh".
A tribute from his family said: "There wasn’t a room that he couldn’t cheer up and I don’t think anyone can say they’ve had a bad first impression of him.
"So many people will miss him and cherish him through the many great memories. Rest in peace Cristian.”
Jose Galdon-Donate, 55, from Cartegena, Murcia, Spain, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared in front of magistrates in Cambridge this morning.
He is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 3.
