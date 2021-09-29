News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'A laugh no-one could ever forget': Tribute to man, 25, who died in crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:34 PM September 29, 2021   
A 25-year-old man has died after the car he was in collided with a tree

The family of a 25-year-old man who died after a car crash have paid tribute to him, saying he lived life to the fullest and had "a laugh no-one could ever forget". 

Jake Blease died after the blue Ford Fiesta he was in left Witham Road and crashed into a tree at around 12.20am on Saturday, September 25. 

In a statement, Mr Blease's family said: "Jake loved life and lived it to the fullest, he had a cheeky smile and a laugh no-one could ever forget.

“He was adored by his two little sisters and loved by everyone.

"He was a great son, step-son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

“He touched so many people’s lives and was blessed to have such a wide range of friends, none of whom will ever forget his kindness or his infectious personality."

A 24-year-old man and 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving. 

The pair are currently on bail until October 14. 

Essex Police is asking anyone who may have seen how the vehicle was being driven, or anyone who has footage of the moments leading up to the crash, to come forward. 

If you have any information about the incident you can submit a report online quoting incident 17 of September 25. 

