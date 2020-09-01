Tributes to ‘best wife, mum, nanny and friend’ Julie, as hundreds watch funeral online
PUBLISHED: 16:42 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 01 September 2020
Tributes have been pouring in for Julie Moody, 60, described by her family as “the best wife, mum, nanny and friend anyone could ever ask for”.
Mrs Moody, of Moreton Hall, worked at The Body Shop in Bury St Edmunds town centre for 19 years and was very well-known across the area.
A fund set up in aid of St Nicholas Hospice, which cared for her, has already raised in excess of £1,500 - more than five times the initial £300 target set by the family.
Daughter Nicola said: “She was well-liked because she was so smiley and positive and remembered everyone’s story, so that when regular customers came in, she’d remember where they’d been on holiday or what their family was up to.
“Customers loved that personal touch, and many strangers became close friends because of her warmth and friendliness.”
Hundreds of people wanted to attend Mrs Moody’s funeral - but sadly Covid-19 restrictions meant there was a limit of 30.
However, the family decided to live stream the service from West Suffolk Crematorium and hosted a “virtual worldwide wake” for family and friends around the globe.
Around 200 followed the live stream on the day, while hundreds more have been able to watch the online recording.
Nicola said: “People from America and Australia who would never have been able to come to the service were able to watch it online. My Facebook has been flooded with people saying what a moving service it was.”
Mrs Moody sadly died just two months after celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary. Her husband, Mike, is also very well-known locally, after running Mike Moody Motors from 1977 until March this year.
Nicola said: “Mum did the accounts of his business, and between them I think they knew all of Bury! We certainly couldn’t walk down any street without them knowing someone and having a chat.”
Motorbikes were an interest the couple shared. When Mr Moody did Enduro dirt bike racing, his wife did the lap scoring.
After he switched to road bikes, for many years Mrs Moody loved going pillion on the back.
Nicola said: “They went on bike touring holidays every year, all over the world. They did thousands of miles together. She was usually the only wife to ride pillion - she was fearless.”
Mrs Moody died on August 10 after a battle against bowel and liver cancer. She was diagnosed in October 2017, just four weeks before Nicola gave birth to daughter Rosie.
“Little Rosie brought such joy to Mum’s life. She always wanted grandchildren,” Nicola said.
“Rosie made us all laugh and smile every day. In the last few months, we wouldn’t have smiled at all if it wasn’t for Rosie.”
Nicola is now expecting her second child, and said: “The pregnancy has been bittersweet, knowing that mum wouldn’t get to meet her second grandchild. But her legacy will live on in her grandchildren.”
She paid tribute to her mum’s positive attitude during her illness, saying: “Throughout the cancer treatments, Julie never complained or felt sorry for herself. When people asked how she was doing, she would always reply ‘I’m OK’.
“She was fiercely brave and worried more about the impact on others than herself. All Julie ever wanted was to love her family and friends, and be loved back.”
Mrs Moody had lived in Bury since 1977, and worked as a childminder from 1982 to 1992 to allow her to look after Nicola at home.
In 1992, her friend Judi Hardy opened The Body Shop in Bury, and she convinced her to come and work in her shop. Mrs Moody served the very first customer - her husband.
The grandmother was also a regular blood donor, donating an impressive 79 pints by the time she stopped in 2017.
Nicola’s eulogy paid tribute to her mum’s fun-loving personality, recalling how she loved to play pranks on colleagues and was always first on the dance floor at parties.
She said: “She often said she’d had a great life, and that she was very satisfied with her lot. No-one ever saw her mad or angry.
“She always saw the good in people and was wonderfully kind and generous with her time. She was funny, outgoing and gave the best hugs. She was a great listener and always gave sound advice.”
The whole family has been helped by St Nicholas Hospice. Nicola said: “They have given us incredible support. Obviously they have a job to do, but they seemed to go above and beyond that.”
If you wish to donate in Julie’s memory, visit Nicola’s JustGiving page.
To watch the webcast of the funeral service, visit the Obitus website and enter the username: Kisu7550 and password: 426615. The webcast is downloadable until September 15.
