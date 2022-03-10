News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lord Tebbit retires after five decades at Westminster

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:19 AM March 10, 2022
Lord Norman Tebbit is pictured at his home in Bury talking with Liz Nice.

Lord Norman Tebbit pictured at his home in Bury - Credit: Archant

Members of the House of Lords praised the "distinguished service" of the former cabinet minister and life peer, Lord Tebbit, as he retired from Westminster life after 52 years. 

Lord Tebbit, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, bid his farewell to the red benches on Wednesday as members of his family looked on from the public gallery.

Initially elected to the House of Commons in 1970, he served in Margaret Thatcher’s government where he gained a reputation for his no-nonsense style.

In one of his most controversial speeches in 1981, with millions unemployed, he said that in the 1930s when faced with the dole his father “got on his bike”.

Lord Tebbit and his late wife were almost killed in the 1984 Brighton bombing by the IRA.

Lady Tebbit, who was seriously injured in the blast, died in 2020.

The couple moved to Bury St Edmunds in 2009. 

suffolk glossy - richard brysonInterview - Norman Tebbit at his home in Bury St EdmundsLord

Lord Tebbit and Lady Tebbit in their kitchen in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

On leaving the Commons in 1992, the former Conservative Party chairman was made a life peer.

Speaking at the start of questions in the upper chamber, business minister Lord Callanan said: “After 52 years of distinguished service in Parliament this is the final appearance of Lord Tebbit, who is also joined by his family in the public gallery.

“I am sure in speaking on behalf of the whole House in saying it has been greatly enhanced by his presence here and wish him all the very best for his long and happy retirement and we will miss him.”

Labour frontbencher Lord Kennedy of Southwark said: “I join in paying tribute to the Lord Tebbit for his long and distinguished service in this House and the other place.”

Tory peer Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row said Lord Tebbit had inspired him as an 18-year-old to get involved in politics.

“I thank him for all his service,” he added.

Labour peer Viscount Stansgate, the son of the late left-wing fireb

Tory former leader Lord Howard of Lympne also hailed Lord Tebbit for being “such an inspiration to so many of us on the Government benches for so very long”.


Suffolk Live News
Conservative Party
Bury St Edmunds News

