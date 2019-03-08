‘He was the life and soul of the party’ - Inquest into Lowestoft man death begins

Tributes have been paid by the family of a Lowestoft man who was found dead in his home, as an inquest into his death begins.

Justin Brown was found dead by police officers in his home in London Road South, on February 19, 2016.

Police attended his address following a call from one of his sisters, Melodie Brown, who was concerned for his welfare after he had not spoken to the family for several days.

The last contact Ms Brown had with her brother was a text on February 16 saying, “I’m OK now”.

When speaking at the inquest, she said: “He was such a lovely person. He was quick to a joke and was willing to help anyone.

“He was the life and soul of the party. I don’t know anyone who could say a bad word about him.

“He was a really good dad to his children and used to help baby sit for my little sister.”

An inquest into his death began yesterday at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich. A jury of 12 members of the public will now decide how he died, looking at the role of both Suffolk Constabulary, who discovered his body, and James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth, where he had received treatment months before his death

The court heard how police officers were sent to Mr Brown’s flat in Lowestoft at 10.20pm on February 18, where he lived alone.

They did not get an answer and so went away to return in the early hours of the morning, entering the property using keys supplied by the landlord.

Once they entered the property, officers found Mr Brown’s body on his bed and he was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Mr Brown moved to the area from London in 2014 when he was referred to a rehabilitation clinic, called East Coast, to help him with an alcohol addiction.

He had a history of mental health problems and also suffered from diabetes which he had to treat with insulin regularly.

He had attended the clinic, spending just under a year there until he moved to a flat on the same road.

Mr Brown had a significant relapse over Christmas 2015 and he was admitted to St Pagent Hospital to receive treatment in late December, before being released again on January 6.

The inquest is expected to continue until Friday, March 22, with witnesses and evidence being read out to the jury each day.