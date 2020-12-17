Tributes paid to man who died after building collapsed in Woodbridge

Published: 4:28 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 9:07 AM December 18, 2020

Cordons were in place at a house in Woodbridge on Wednesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The man who died when part of a building collapsed in Woodbridge has been named locally as Dale Baker.

Ambulance crews and police were called to the incident in Haughgate Close, near Farlingaye High School, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

An air ambulance and fire crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were also called to the scene.

Woodbridge residents reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the area in the aftermath of the incident.

It was reported that part of a building that was undergoing renovation works collapsed in the rear garden and injured a 30-year-old man, who died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Friends and family of Mr Baker have paid poignant tributes to him on social media following the tragic incident.

Tony Heppell said: "I'm in shock. You will be missed by so many people. Loved your pointless calls over the years. Rest easy."

Shaun Bardell said: "Hard as nails, heart of gold. Going to miss you and the random videos you send me daily. Riley, or as you always call him Neville, will miss you too. Rest easy mate."

Benjamin Welsh added: "RIP Dale Baker. Fly high mate. Taken way too soon."

And Chelsea Rush said: "Rest In peace mate. My thoughts are with your little girl, family & friends. Sending them so much love."

Woodbridge mayor Sue Bale said she was "shocked" to hear of the incident and expressed her "deepest condolences on behalf of the whole town" after it was confirmed a man had died in the collapse.

A police cordon remained in place at the front and side of the property on Wednesday as police and forensics teams conducted an investigation of the area.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which regulates and enforces workplace health and safety in the UK, was subsequently informed of the incident.

A HSE spokesman said : “We are aware of this incident and are currently making initial enquiries to establish further details."

It was later confirmed on Wednesday that the government body had launched a joint investigation into the building's collapse with Suffolk police's Major Investigation Team.



