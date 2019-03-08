E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' musician who died in Colchester pub crash

PUBLISHED: 15:21 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 05 November 2019

Tributes have been paid to musician Stuart McClung who died following a collision in Colchester on Sunday Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tributes have been paid to a talented musician who died after a car crashed into a pub in Colchester in the early hours of Sunday.

Stuart McClung, from the town, died from his injuries following the collision at the Spinnaker Pub in Hythe Quay.

A 34-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life changing injuries and two other people, a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, which happened at around 12.50am on Sunday, November 3.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, GBH with intent, death by dangerous driving and assault and was taken into custody for questioning.

He has since been released by police under investigation.

Following the crash, Hythe Quay was closed for around seven hours and was reopened at around 9am on Sunday morning.

Mr McClung's partner Vikki Spall and his sister Kelly McClung have paid tribute to him, describing him as a "kind and gentle soul"

They said: "It is with great sadness that today we announced the passing of Stuart James McClung.

"Stu was a kind and gentle soul, a talented musician, and a much loved brother, partner and friend.

"We would like to thank our family and friends for their support and kind words, and the emergency services and staff of Colchester General Hospital for all they have done for us.

"Kelly and I would like to ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Anyone with information is asked to call our Serious Collisions Investigations Team on 101 quoting incident 63 of 3/11.

You can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online.

