Simon Warr

Simon Warr, right, with Leiston chairman Andy Crisp outside the press box at Victory Road, which was named the "Warr Zone" in his honour. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Tributes have been pouring in for Suffolk broadcaster and teacher Simon Warr, who died days after his last social media post.

Such sad news this morning to hear of the passing of our great friend Simon Warr, Saturday won't be the same without the voice of the master on our airwavesCondolences to all his family and close friends RIP Simon pic.twitter.com/XVDbpLMyB3 — Andy Crisp (@acrisp5) February 22, 2020

Simon Warr's family have now renamed his Twitter profile "Simon Warr RIP", and tweeted: "We will be keeping Simon's Twitter profile & other social media accounts active for now in order to continue sharing relevant information with his many friends & followers, as well as messages from his family. Thank you all for your love, encouragement & support for Simon."

Football clubs across Suffolk have been honouring Mr Warr, who was a regular contributor to BBC Radio Suffolk and continued to report on local football for the station until earlier this season. He died after being treated for pancreatic and liver cancer.

Leiston FC had a minute's silence in his honour before their match against Barwell FC. The club tweeted: "Simon has reported on many of our games over the years and will be missed by everyone at LFC and on the non league scene in general. RIP Simon." Chairman Andy Crisp also paid tribute, saying: "Saturday won't be the same without the voice of the master on our airwaves."

The Press Box at Leiston FC is already named The Warr Zone at their Victory Road ground, and was officially opened by Mr Warr in 2018.

SAD NEWS: The Football Club is very sad to hear of the passing of BBC Radio Suffolk's Simon Warr. Simon always enjoyed using the press box which we built and this will now be named in his memory. We pass on our condolences and he will be missed by us all! #RIPSimon pic.twitter.com/0CWcyzOosZ — Needham Market FC (@NMFCTWEETS) February 22, 2020

Needham Market FC is also renaming its press box in the broadcaster's honour. The club posted on Twitter: "Sad news. The football club is very sad to hear of the passing of BBC Radio Suffolk's Simon Warr. Simon always enjoyed using the press box which we built and this will now be named in his memory. We pass on our condolences and he will be missed by us all! RIP Simon."

Stowmarket Town FC had a minute's applause in honour of Mr Warr before kick-off yesterday, and said on Twitter: "The club are saddened to hear of the passing of Simon Warr. Simon did a tremendous job covering our club and local football on BBC Radio Suffolk. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

And Andy Bayford, goalkeeping coach at Ipswich Town FC's girls' academy, commented via Twitter: "Very sad news. Non league football has lost a genius broadcaster who will be sadly missed."

Very sad news, non league football has lost a genius broadcaster who will be sadly missed RIP Simon https://t.co/uvb5tqFKCn — Andy Bayford (@andydbayford) February 22, 2020

Mr Warr was a teacher at the Royal Hospital School at Holbrook for many years - from where he rose to fame by appearing in television series on education.

In 2014 he went on trial on abuse charges, but was acquitted on all counts and spent much of the last five years campaigning for the rights of those unjustly accused of abuse.

Danny Shaw, home affairs correspondent for BBC News, tweeted: "Very sad news. Simon suffered a terrible ordeal after being falsely accused of sex abuse and wrote a searing account of what he went through."

And Radio 5 Live journalist Adam Rosser wrote: "That's a terrible surprise, we had him on a show weekend before last. Used to run into Simon at the Radio Suffolk office when he was doing commentary turns."

BBC Radio Suffolk presenters have been paying poignant tributes. James Hazell tweeted: "He will be greatly missed by Kaz & I - he was a great friend to me and my family."

Stephen Foster tweeted: "We've lost some great characters at BBC Suffolk down the years, none greater than Simon Warr. A true eccentric with a heart of gold. Never short of an opinion. We took the mick out of each other mercilessly. I'll miss the man and the banter."

And fellow presenter Graeme Mac said: "Not enough characters to describe THE character. Simon loved these days so much. We will miss him racing into the office with unrivalled enthusiasm hours before kick-off. And we will miss the laughs, of which there were many. Our vocabulary has also taken a massive beating."