-

-

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family mourn ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:54 01 February 2019

Daniel Cole, aged 38 from Cambridge, died at the scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Daniel Cole, aged 38 from Cambridge, died at the scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Tributes to a young father expecting his second child have been paid by his family after his death in a crash on the A14.

Daniel Cole, a 38-year-old from Cambridge, was walking on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, near junction 37, about 11pm on January 28 when he was involved in a serious collision with a lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police officers closed the road overnight to conduct their investigations, reopening it in the morning of January 29.

His partner is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, a younger sibling to “his princess” and eldest child Bella.

In a statement, Mr Cole’s family said: “Daniel’s parents, Dawn and Stephen, received the most awful news that any parent can receive, that Daniel, their eldest son of four children, had been involved in a tragic accident, and sadly passed away on Monday, January 28.

“Daniel was a brother to Matthew, Selina, Tracey, a loving partner to Chloe, and was an amazing father to Bella.

“Daniel and Chloe received the news that they were expecting their second child, another princess, due in April 2019.

“Sadly for Daniel he won’t get to see her now.

“Daniel was a compassionate and loving son, who adored his family, and often teased his nephews and nieces.

“He would light up any room with his cheeky smile or his loud infectious laugh.

“To those who knew him, he had a big heart, and was most caring, generous and hard-working in nature.

“A forgiving and understanding young man, Daniel would go out of his way to help anyone, and was full of love, joy and pride. Our hearts are all aching.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call the Suffolk Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 455.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New tracks. New platforms at Ipswich station. And faster trains. Will East Anglia’s rail bosses be able to deliver?

InterCity trains could be travelling faster from East Anglia to London from May - even before the new trains are intrduced. Stock Image

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager charged in connection with sexual assault on girl

Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Aggressive beggar banned from town centre for two years

Thomas Roy 51, of Montgomery Close, Colchester, is banned from entering Colchester town centre except for medical, legal or professional-related matters Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Fare dodgers pay the price for not having tickets

More than 10,000 fare dodgers were prosecuted by Greater Anglia last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists