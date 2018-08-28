Family mourn ‘loving partner and father’ killed in A14 crash

Daniel Cole, aged 38 from Cambridge, died at the scene of the crash on the A14 near Newmarket Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Tributes to a young father expecting his second child have been paid by his family after his death in a crash on the A14.

Daniel Cole, a 38-year-old from Cambridge, was walking on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, near junction 37, about 11pm on January 28 when he was involved in a serious collision with a lorry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police officers closed the road overnight to conduct their investigations, reopening it in the morning of January 29.

His partner is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, a younger sibling to “his princess” and eldest child Bella.

In a statement, Mr Cole’s family said: “Daniel’s parents, Dawn and Stephen, received the most awful news that any parent can receive, that Daniel, their eldest son of four children, had been involved in a tragic accident, and sadly passed away on Monday, January 28.

“Daniel was a brother to Matthew, Selina, Tracey, a loving partner to Chloe, and was an amazing father to Bella.

“Daniel and Chloe received the news that they were expecting their second child, another princess, due in April 2019.

“Sadly for Daniel he won’t get to see her now.

“Daniel was a compassionate and loving son, who adored his family, and often teased his nephews and nieces.

“He would light up any room with his cheeky smile or his loud infectious laugh.

“To those who knew him, he had a big heart, and was most caring, generous and hard-working in nature.

“A forgiving and understanding young man, Daniel would go out of his way to help anyone, and was full of love, joy and pride. Our hearts are all aching.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call the Suffolk Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 455.