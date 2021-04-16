Mum-of-three who devoted her life to hospice shop dies of heart attack
- Credit: Archant
A mum-of-three from Framlingham who recently joined the coronavirus vaccine rollout effort has died suddenly from a heart attack.
Rachail Pollard, 56, will be remembered for "brightening people's days".
Mrs Pollard died at her home in Framlingham on Sunday, March 21, after completing a shift as a booking clerk at the GP Federation's vaccine booking service.
She had only been in the role for the last two months, after being furloughed from her full-time job as manager of the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in the town's Market Hill.
She held the job for seven years, meeting superstar Ed Sheeran, with him donating hundreds of items to sell, both in the shop and in online auctions.
Her daughter Rosie Pollard, 27, said she devoted her time to the hospice, adding it "gave her a purpose in life".
“She was an extremely caring person who always put others first and wanted to make people happy," said Miss Pollard.
"She really enjoyed her job at the hospice shop, and I know that the volunteers she worked with are devastated by her loss.”
Mrs Pollard, originally from Sussex, also leaves behind her twin sons Tom and Will, aged 31. She was divorced from her husband Julian, who died three years ago.
The family settled in Suffolk 28 years ago, after Mr Pollard left the army.
As well as being a mother, she had also worked as the headmaster’s secretary at St Joseph’s College, Ipswich, and for a trampoline business owned by Mr Pollard.
She joined the vaccination booking service back in January while furloughed, just eight days after the programme went live.
Milly Pilbro, the service's manager, said they were "privileged" to have Mrs Pollard work with them, adding she was a great support to her colleagues and patients.
"Her commitment to working to make a difference was tireless," she said.
"Rachail showed patience and empathy alongside a good sense of humour, and is greatly missed by us all.”
A small private funeral will take place on Friday, April 30 and a larger memorial service will be held at St Michael’s, the parish church for Framlingham, once Covid restrictions have been lifted.
Any donations should be made to St Elizabeth Hospice, which is based in Ipswich, in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made here.