‘We are devastated’ – Wife pays tribute to crash victim

Michael Hicks, 83, died following a collision in November 2018 Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

An 83-year-old man who died following a collision in Great Bentley has been described as a “well-known and respected member of the local community”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Hicks, from Great Bentley, died in hospital on Monday, January 28 following a serious crash near his home two months previously.

The incident happened in Heckfords Road, Great Bentley, at around 6.50pm on Thursday, November 22 – and involved Mr Hicks in collision with a white Seat Ibiza.

The pensioner was taken to hospital in a serious condition and died of his injuries two months later.

In a tribute issued just over two weeks after his death, Mr Hicks’ wife said his loved ones remained “devastated” by his loss, and described her late husband as a “well-known and respected member of the local community” who would often be seen out and about walking his dogs in the village.

She said Mr Hicks was retired at the time of his death, but had previously worked as a stockbrocker in London.

“Michael sadly passed away last month following a tragic collision near his home in Great Bentley,” she said.

“Michael enjoyed a long career as a city stockbroker and in his retirement was a well-known and respected member of the local community, seen most days walking his dogs on the village green.

“We remain devastated by his sudden loss.”

The driver of the Seat Ibiza is assisting Essex Police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone with information or dash cam footage.

Witnesses, or anybody with information, should call the Serious Collision Investigations Unit on 101 quoting incident 1008 of 22/11/2018.

Alternatively people can report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.