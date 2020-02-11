Tributes paid to cricket loving former head teacher Bob Perrett

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a renowned Suffolk cricket player and former headteacher who died last month.

Bob Perrett, 79, died peacefully on January 30, bringing to an end a long career as a headteacher, cricket player and parish councillor.

The talented all-rounder, who lived in Middleton, had made a name for himself in his prime across the county, playing for Ipswich and East Suffolk cricket clubs while holding a single handicap at golf.

Originally following in his father George's footsteps - who played for Ipswich Town during the club's inaugural season in the football league - Mr Perrett also played football at an amateur level.

But a love of teaching saw Mr Perrett put his sporting career on the backseat, working as headteacher of Palgrave Primary School before taking an early retirement at the age of 50 to get back to playing the game he had always loved the most.

Friend and fellow cricketer Rick Jones said: "Bob exuded confidence in his own ability, and the passion and single-mindedness that he took on to the field every time he played was remarkable.

"He was completely dedicated to his game and utterly reliable, always available to play and because of this was one of the first names on any team sheet."

Heart surgery for Bob in 2009 could have spelled the end for his cricketing career, with the then 69-year-old undergoing a quadruple heart bypass which wife Margaret would have expected to see him take a step back from the field.

But as Mr Jones remembers, nothing could keep him from going back to join his friends at his local club - and he was even selected for the England over-70s team in his later years.

Mr Jones added: "Poor Margaret must have worried every single time he walked out of the house with his cricket kit!

"Perhaps the pinnacle of his playing career in his later years was being selected to play for England against Wales - he was selected to play for England against Australia but this match unfortunately was rained off.

"Bob was also a social animal and after any match could be found with a pint glass in his hand engaged in post match discussion.

"He always had a deep and long lasting knowledge of playing statistics of the game to which he devoted so much of his life.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."