Woman left with potentially life-changing injuries after serious collision

A woman in her 60s has been left with potentially life-changing injuries following a serious collision in Trimley St Martin.

The collision took place shortly after 9pm on Saturday, September 28 in High Road.

Police officers were called by ambulance crews after a car, a Chrysler Grand Voyager, left the road and collided with a garden fence.

Three passengers, who were also in the car at the time, did not sustain any injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving prior to the collision, or who may have captured any dash-cam footage near to Trimley Sports and Social Club in High Road at around 9.10pm, should contact Pc O'Neill of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting CAD 437 of September 28."