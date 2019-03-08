Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Trimley residents fear being cut off during rail works at level crossings

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 May 2019

The Thorpe Lane crossing at Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Thorpe Lane crossing at Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

People living near the Felixstowe rail line at Trimley say their lives have been affected by the work currently under way to upgrade the route.

At Trimley, people living on the other side of two level crossings fear their homes may be unreachable because they would have to drive across a field to get from one road to the other.

The Morston Hall level crossing is due to be closed between May 4 and May 28. The Thorpe Lane crossing is due to be shut from May 28 to June 17.

While they are closures, traffic is expected to use a farm track between the two lanes – and will be escorted across by Network Rail staff.

However Chris Young who lives in Grimston Lane and uses the crossings regularly said the farm track would be unsuitable for normal road vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Day-to-day activities such as going to work, appointments, shopping and school runs are particularly effected but there will also considerable interference with things such deliveries, the post and waste collection. I dread to think of the problems that might arise with access for the emergency services.

“Despite approaches from several residents, Network Rail have failed to respond to the concerns raised. The stock answer given is that the local team will be in touch but as yet the silence is most certainly not golden.”

He said residents who had contacted Network Rail felt they ended up going around in circles when trying to find out what was happening.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “We are aware of concerns being raised by residents about the temporary access road between Morston Hall and Thorpe Lane.

“We have written to residents to explain the works that need to be undertaken to improve the safety of the level crossings in advance of the increase in freight traffic using the branch line. We have worked closely with the highways authority to ensure that an alternative access route can be provided to those residents affected by the closures.

“As it is a single, compacted gravel track, the temporary access road will be managed by a team of traffic marshals and residents will be escorted along the road at 10mph. Residents who have contacted us with questions will receive a response before the start of the works on May 4.”

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback – Holland’s last game, plus promotion celebrations

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Death of man outside McDonald’s Lowestoft was drug-related, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to 51-year-old John Riley. Photo: James Carr.

Ipswich student raises knife-crime at youth parliamment

Ipswich stiudent Isaac Codjoe has raised the issue of knife crime in the Youth Parliament Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Essex airport decision hits ‘regrettable and avoidable’ delay after meeting called

The sign-off on plans to expand Stansted Airport have been delayed after a group of councillors called for more legal advice Picture: TONY PICK

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists