Huge emergency response as ‘man gets stuck in mud flats’

PUBLISHED: 15:57 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 27 September 2020

Five fire engines are at the scene of a water rescue in Trimley St Martin (stock image) Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

All emergency services - including the coastguard, paramedics, firefighters and police - are responding to reports of a man stuck in the Trimley mud flats.

Firefighters have been called to the scene near Trimley Marshes (stock image) Picture: LISA-MARIE MAGOR/CITIZENSIDE.COMFirefighters have been called to the scene near Trimley Marshes (stock image) Picture: LISA-MARIE MAGOR/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Firefighters from five Suffolk stations are currently responding to the incident at Trimley Marshes.

Teams from Woodbridge, Princes Street (Ipswich) and Felixstowe fire stations are currently at the scene in Thorpe Lane, Trimley St Martin.

They were called to the area at approximately 3pm.

Police officers have also been called by the ambulance service.

The coastguard is also on the scene dealing with the incident.

The incident is listed on Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s log as a ‘water rescue’.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage, but a police spokesman said firefighters are leading on the incident.

He said all other emergency services are at the mud flats dealing with the rescue.

Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

