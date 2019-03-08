Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Plans for 50 new homes in a Suffolk village could be one step closer to fruition after the land was put up for sale.

Just over four acres of land south of Thurmans Lane in the village of Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe has been put up for sale.

The land is owned by Trinity College Cambridge and currently sits empty as a meadow.

The land is being sold freehold with outline planning permission for 50 homes.

The agreement outlines that those who build on the site will have a number of section 106 obligations including a pre-school contribution of £1,200 per dwelling as well as a £20,000 public transport contribution.

It's not been made clear at this stage how much the land is being sold for.

The land had previously been identified as suitable for housing by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council in plans for the Felixstowe area.

Permission for the new homes was granted back in March 2018, despite concerns from residents at the time as to the increased volume of traffic the new homes could bring.

The current plans for the site include a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties as well as areas of open and play space.

In the design and access statement prepared for planners at Suffolk Coastal District Council in 2018, the plot was described as a "functional attractive and sustainable proposal" which would provide " a high quality residential development" in the village.

David Southgate, chair of Trimley St Mary Parish Council, said the council would be keeping an eye on whoever did purchase the land.

"We want to make sure that residents receive as little disruption as possible," said Mr Southgate.

"Hopefully they will restrict the disruption and meet their obligations as far as the permissions were given."

Mr Southgate said that the land was the last to be developed on in Trimley St Mary and that after that there was no more available.

The potential new development would be close to another large plot of homes in the village, built by Bloor Homes.

In February 2017, councillors approved 98 homes for the site between The Josselyns and Thurmans Lane.