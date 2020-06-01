E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Concern after concrete chunks believed to be from water tower fall in garden

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 June 2020

Will Colson said he discovered concrete chunks from Trimley Water Tower fall into his garden Picture: MIKE PAGE

Will Colson said he discovered concrete chunks from Trimley Water Tower fall into his garden Picture: MIKE PAGE

© Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syndication, web or any other form or reproduction, permission must be obtained in writing.

A father says he is not allowing his children to play outside after discovering chunks of concrete in his garden which he says fell from Trimley Water Tower in strong winds.

Some of the chunks were as big as Mr Colson's fist Picture: WILL COLSONSome of the chunks were as big as Mr Colson's fist Picture: WILL COLSON

Will Colson, whose garden at his Trimley St Mary home backs onto the tower, said he has gathered a pile of chunks - some as big as his fist - in the last week.

Mr Colson said Propland Estates Ltd, who own the tower, are planning to remove the debris - but fears the problem will only return in high winds.

Propland Estates have said they will be installing netting on the tower to prevent any further debris from falling on nearby homes.

Mr Colson said: “After last week’s strong winds, I have had rocks the size of my fist fall into my garden and near my house.

Will Colson collected this pile of concrete chunks that fell from Trimley Water Tower and into his garden Picture: WILL COLSONWill Colson collected this pile of concrete chunks that fell from Trimley Water Tower and into his garden Picture: WILL COLSON

“With the lockdown measures in place, we have been self-isolating and I have two children that would love to play in the garden.

“This is now not an option out of fear that more debris could fall down.

“I know full well even a pebble from that height would kill someone, let alone a lump of concrete.

“It is so dangerous.”

Mr Colson's garden backs onto the water tower, which has been decommissioned Picture: WILL COLSONMr Colson's garden backs onto the water tower, which has been decommissioned Picture: WILL COLSON

Trimley Water Tower was first built in 1934 and was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water - but is no longer used for water storage.

It stands 210ft high and is one of the most recognisable landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula, being clearly visible from the A14.

After it was decommissioned, Anglian Water sold the tower to Propland Estates.

The land surrounding the tower has been built up over the years, with plans for five more homes in front of the tower approved last week.

But with the tower nearly 90 years old, there have been fears raised that it could become a safety hazard.

It is suffering from concrete spalling, which has caused breaks in the concrete over time.

Propland Estates said they were planning to remove the concrete chunks from Mr Colson’s garden and have said they will be hiring contractors to implement new safety measures in the near future.

A Propland Estates spokesman said: “Our contractors are going to be putting netting onto the tower to prevent this from happening again.

“We want the tower to be safe.”

